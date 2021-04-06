WINDSOR, ONT. -- Students at three schools in the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board have been dismissed after reports of confirmed cases of COVID-19 at each of them.

Two classes were dismissed from St. John Vianney Catholic Elementary School after the board received confirmation of two cases, one class has been dismissed from St. Gabriel Catholic Elementary School after one positive case and one class was dismissed from Catholic Central High School after confirmation of a positive case was received.

The board learned of the confirmed cases Tuesday and informed the affected students they are not to return to school Wednesday.

The students were dismissed following the direction of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

“We want to assure parents that we are cooperating with the health unit and doing everything we can to make sure that we continue to provide safe and healthy learning environments for their children,” a news release from WECDSB said.

A voice message has been sent home to each school community to let parents know if they have not been contacted by WECHU their children can continue to attend class as usual as they have not been identified as a close contact.

"We have advised parents to continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them at home and call their healthcare provider for further direction if they are ill," the board said.

The WECDSB sent home more than 100 students among five schools including 29 at St. Gabriel after becoming aware of the separate COVID-19 cases Sunday afternoon.

Seven Windsor-Essex schools within the Greater Essex County School Board were added to its COVID-19 report due to student cases between April 1 and April 4.

According to the WECHU website, there are no current school outbreaks.