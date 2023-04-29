Quinnel Brown honoured with jersey retirement during Friday game

In their final regular season home game, the Windsor Express capped off a night of celebration with a come-from-behind win over the Sudbury Five.

At halftime, the team hosted their first ever jersey retirement as Quinnel looked while his #15 jersey rose to the rafters.

“Growing up as a kid, if I had one dream it would be to get my jersey retired especially at a level like this, a high level,” he said. “It means everything.”

Brown was part of Windsor’s two NBL of Canada Championships in 2014 and 2015 and had four stints with the team during the 10-year history of the franchise.

“My favourite memory probably, when we won the championship. Busting the bottles over there in locker room just going crazy and it's probably my favourite time,” he recalled.

Affectionately known as “Q,” Brown was surrounded by family at centre court during his speech and was humbled by the halftime ceremony.

The Express came back from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the first place Five 111-110.

Windsor improved to 9-14 on the season and currently sit third in the standings with one game left in the regular season.