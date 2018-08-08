

CTV Windsor





Some University of Windsor students from Saudi Arabia might be packing their bags following an order from their home country.

Like other Canadian institutions the University of Windsor is trying to figure out how many of their students will be affected in a diplomatic spat between Saudi Arabia and Ottawa.

The order impacts those students receiving a Saudi scholarship.

It's estimated there are about 15,000 students attending schools in Canada.

U-Windsor spokesperson John Coleman says about 70 Saudi students attended during the last academic year and he's unsure how many have registered for September.

He suggests any concerned student should call student services.

Meanwhile, there are two students registered at St. Clair College from Saudi Arabia, but spokesperson John Fairly says they're unaffected as they're paying their own way.