Quarantined temporary foreign worker dies in Windsor-Essex

A temporary foreign worker who was quarantining due to COVID-19 has died in Windsor-Essex, according to an advocacy group and union.

Organizer for Justice for Migrant Workers Chris Ramsaroop tells CTV News a worker died from Jamaica.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit would not confirm the death or comment on the case.

“The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is responsible for ensuring that personal health information of individuals remains private and confidential in compliance with current legislation. As has been the case throughout the pandemic, the WECHU is not able to confirm or deny a COVID-19 death in our community,” said a statement from the health unit.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai said he can share the public health service perspective in general.

“Anytime there’s an unforeseen event and that includes a death, we try to understand what the facts and the circumstances of that death are,” said Nesathurai.

Santiago Escobar, national representative with the United Food and Commercial Workers Union, says the worker tested positive for COVID and was in quarantine when he passed away.

Joseph Sbrocchi from the Ontario Greenhouse Vegetable Growers Association tells CTV News the worker is around 40 years old and was double vaccinated.

Sbrocchi said he had tested positive from a PCR swab and was isolating in the isolation hotel. He was found unresponsive on the morning of the Jan. 17.

Sbrocchi said he was seen around 6 pm the night before not in any distress and was ready to be released from quarantine the next day. He added when the farmer showed up in the morning for a wellness check and to release him, he was unresponsive.