WINDSOR, ONT. -- Double-vaccinated United States residents will soon be able to enter Canada at the land border for discretionary travel and avoid a 14-day quarantine, effective Aug. 9.

The announcement was made Monday by public safety minister Bill Blair, indicating that double-dosed Americans will also have to present with a negative PCR test taken within the previous three days.

Travellers must be fully vaccinated with a Canadian approved vaccine for 14 days to be eligible for the new rules and must use the ArriveCAN app, Blair says.

The border will further reopen to the rest of the world on Sept. 7, given they are fully vaccinated.

The U.S. has not announced a reciprocal deal at this time, according to Blair, meaning Canadians will still face restrictions when attempting to enter the U.S. by land border.

More to come.