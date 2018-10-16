

CTV Windsor





The Greater Essex County School Board will look into making classrooms cooler.

Administration will prepare a report to the board of trustees with recommendations to mitigate extreme heat.

“It seems to me the heat in schools is starting earlier now” said school trustee Jessica Sartori, who introduced a motion at Tuesday night's board meeting to look at the cost of putting air conditioning units in all public schools.

Administration said over 30 schools don't have air conditioning.

Officials estimate it would cost between $2-and-$3 million per school to install central air conditioning.

Sartori said students need to be comfortable in order to learn.

“We know heat in schools impacts teachers and students. Students can't take final exams.”

The report will be presented to the board by spring 2019.