

CTV Windsor





Public school trustees in Windsor and Essex County want to hear from residents before sharpening pencils for the next budget.

The board is hosting a public consultation on April 17 and input is welcomed during the operation and finance committee meeting on May 1.

Both meetings are at the board room at the public school board offices at 451 Park Avenue, starting at 7p.m.

Administration asks delegations to register before attending.

For more information contact Melissa Leboeuf at 519-255-3200 ext. 10259.