WINDSOR, ONT. -- The future of Dr. Al Kadri's career as a nephrologist has suffered a major blow.

A committee under the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario placed a long list of conditions on Kadri's CPSO certificate of registration.

Twenty-three provisions were imposed Friday, limiting Kadri's ability to practice as a nephrologist, including seeing patients undergoing dialysis and patients receiving pre-dialysis care from a regional renal program.

Kadri, a kidney specialist, had his privileges removed at Windsor Regional Hospital in 2018.

An appeal regarding the revocation of his hospital privileges has yet to be completed and is scheduled to resume in November.