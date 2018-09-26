

CTV Windsor





A warning for residents in the Bothwell area.

The Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks says drains may be contaminated with sewage.

On Sept. 21, the municipality of Chatham-Kent was ordered by the Ministry to notify residents in Bothwell that drains in the area may be contaminated, based on testing done in May 2017.

The affected drains are the Burke Drain, Burke Drain Extension and Dankey Creek Drain.

The Ministry has additionally ordered the municipality to post signs on public access areas of the affected locations.

They warn the public that the water may be contaminated. These signs will be posted by Oct. 12.

The Chatham-Kent Public Health Unit says it has no reports of adverse effects on human health.

Residents are also being asked to avoid direct contact with the waterways and ensure children and pets do as well.