Property crimes down 31% in May

Windsor police say property crimes have decreased 31.5 per cent in May.

The monthly crime report indicates there were 786 reported property crimes in May, a 31.5 per cent drop compared to May 2023.

There were 297 crimes against people, which is up 13.1 per cent from last May.

As for other criminal code violations, which includes child pornography, non-violent weapons offences and gaming and betting offences, 132 cases were reported. That’s down 41.6 per cent from last year.

For year-to-date stats, property crimes are down 3.7 per cent over last year at 4,784. Crimes against people are up 4.8 per cent at 1,410 and other criminal code violations are down 14 per cent.