Four guns and $120,000 seized in Tecumseh: OPP

OPP have seized four guns and around $120,000 after a search warrant was executed in Tecumseh.

In July, officers began an investigation into drug trafficking in Essex County. The search warrant related to the investigation was executed on Tuesday.

According to police, officers seized four handguns, one which was loaded, a conducted energy weapon, suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of $20,000, around 5,700 oxycodone tablets and $120,000 of Canadian money.

Two individuals, a 47-year-old and 69-year-old, both from Tecumseh, are facing various charges related to drugs, firearms and possession of property obtained by crime.