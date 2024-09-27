Stellantis Canada wins Best Ergonomics Program award

Stellantis Canada has been awarded the Best Ergonomics Program award from the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS).

According to Stellantis, the program helps prevent work-related musculoskeletal disorders (MSD) and repetitive strain injuries (RSI) in the workplace. Those disorders affect tendons, muscles, nerves and joins in the neck, shoulder, arms and hands.

“The well-being, health and safety of our employees is a top priority within the organization,” said Tobin Williams, senior vice president of human resources for Stellantis North America.

“Receiving this award reinforces our commitment to continuing to provide a comfortable, efficient and safe work environment. That requires the support and focus of everyone throughout the organization – from top leadership to the shop floor.”

Stellantis’ Canadian facilities have cut back on MSD and RSI incidents by 20 per cent compared to last year. That includes non-production workers.

According to a news release, that was achieved by understanding and leveraging ergonomics principles that play an important role in manufacturing, specifically focusing on the relationship between a worker and their environment.

The Windsor Assembly Plant (WAP) ergonomics team did a round of in-plant data collection to support an innovation project, collaborating with the United States Council for Automotive Research (USCAR) and the University of Windsor. This process helped look at assessment efficiency, identified risk factors and gave solutions to reduce injury and illness.

“Our policies and practices have been developed and refined to ensure our ergonomic programs are leading edge,” said Chris Pearson, vice president of well-being, health and safety at Stellantis North America.

“As our operations in Canada evolve, we know that it is imperative that we continue to integrate technology to support and protect our employees.”

The award was given out to the company on Thursday during the CCOHS banquet.