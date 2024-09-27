WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Another fire at former Mission Thrift Store location

    Crews responded to the upgraded working fire in the 300 Block of Giles East in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. (Taylor Choma/CTV News Windsor) Crews responded to the upgraded working fire in the 300 Block of Giles East in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. (Taylor Choma/CTV News Windsor)
    A second fire is being reported at the former Mission Thrift Store location on Giles Boulevard.

    Windsor firefighters responded to the vacant building at Giles Boulevard East and Mercer Street on Thursday around 7 p.m.

    No injuries were reported.

    Fire investigators and Windsor police are investigating the cause of the blaze, according to AM800 News.

    The structure sustained between $500,000 and $1 million in damage during a fire on March 29, 2023. Police launched an arson investigation at the time.Crews responded to the upgraded working fire in the 300 Block of Giles East in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. (Taylor Choma/CTV News Windsor)

