Preparations underway for return of Art in the Park

Windsor's "Art in the Park" is back again this Saturday and Sunday and preparations are ongoing at Willistead Manor.

The popular event last year saw 30,000 patrons over two days.

This is the 43rd year the Rotary Club of Windsor 1918 have hosted the event.

Hundreds of local artists and food vendors are on tap — plus live music and a kids zone.

Proceeds will support Willistead Manor and the Rotary Club's global humanitarian initiatives, such as proving clean drinking water in developing nations.

Allan Kidd of the Rotary Club 1918 is excited about the upcoming event – and what it will mean in terms of helping those in need here at home and around the world.

"People don't recognize that this art festival is all about raising money for charity. So the people that come here - this is kind of our gift to our community,” he said. “People come and enjoy themselves but that money that they pay to come in here is used to feed hungry people, to buy wheelchairs, to buy books, and build schools and drill wells."