WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are looking for suspects after $20,000 in power tools were reported stolen from a construction site in Tilbury.

Sometime late Monday night or early Tuesday morning, police say unknown suspect(s) forced their way into a utility trailer at a construction site on Tecumseh Line, causing about $500 damage.

Once inside, the suspect(s) took about $20,000 worth of power tools.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Will Sharrow at willsh@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #84996. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.