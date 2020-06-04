WINDSOR, ONT. -- There may be some hope for five local newspapers shuttered in April by Postmedia.

Essex County Warden Gary McNamara says the company reached out to him to talk about a six-month pilot project to take the papers digital.

The five papers include the Kingsville Reporter, Lakeshore News, LaSalle Post, Tecumseh Shoreline, and Tilbury Times.

McNamara tells AM800 news these weeklies have value and keep their communities connected.

If Postmedia does move ahead with the digital versions of these papers, it could mean saving some jobs.

McNamara says nothing is set in stone just yet, but he continues to be in contact with Postmedia about the potential pilot project.