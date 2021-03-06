LONDON, ONT -- The Windsor Essex Health Unit (WECHU) is reporting a possible COVID-19 exposure at a Starbucks in the region on Saturday.

In a release, WECHU said it considers the exposure to be low risk, but asks anyone who visited Starbucks on 6638 Tucemseh Road East, in Windsor Ont., to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days.

Dates of Exposure:

February 28, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

March 1, 2021 from 7:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.