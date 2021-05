WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is asking those who may have attended Colasanti's to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.

The health unit posted a possible COVID-19 exposure at Colasanti's located at 1550 Road 3 in Kingsville.

The date of exposure was on May 11 and 12.

To view other possible COVID-19 exposures, visit the health unit's website.