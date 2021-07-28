WINDSOR, ONT. -- Canadians could be facing more disruptions and slow downs at the border next month due to a possible strike.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada and its Customs and Immigration Union announced Tuesday its members may strike as soon as August 6, three days before fully vaccinated U.S. Citizens will be able to visit Canada without having to quarantine for two weeks.

"They're really upset that it's come to this and we're being shown this level of disrespect," says Mark Weber, National President of the Customs and Immigration Union.

Approximately 6,800 essential workers at the U.S. Canada order could take job action next month, including 500 workers at the Windsor-Detroit Land Border.

"Windsor is Canada’s busiest commercial port so that would be a huge deal at the Windsor border in terms of slow-downs if we decide to go that way," Weber said.

Only essential services would continue, such as us maintaining the security of Canada.

"Things we wouldn’t have to do would be things like collecting duties and taxes, providing information, that kind of thing"

The Canada border services agency told CTV Windsor, "we will respond quickly to any job action/work disruption in order to maintain the safety and security of our border, ensure compliance with our laws and keep the border open to legitimate travelers and goods."

We expect that our officers will continue to fulfill their duties with the highest level of integrity and professionalism.”

CBSA employees have been without a contract since 2017.

"Our members work over COVID-19 has been nothing short of heroic. We’ve worked through probably the most difficult work circumstances that anyone has lived."

"We are disappointed that PSAC rejected a fair offer for its members that included wage adjustments. We remain open to returning to the bargaining table at any time," said the Treasury Board.

Weber says his members have three demands for their employer:

address discrimination and workplace violence

salary parity with other law enforcement

telework

"Non-uniform workers have mostly worked from home. The job has not suffered at all. Everything’s getting done."