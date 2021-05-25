Advertisement
Pop-up vaccination clinic Thursday
CTV Windsor Published Tuesday, May 25, 2021 8:37AM EDT
A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at a pop-up vaccine clinic for EMS workers Center in Salt Lake City on January 5, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Rick Bowmer)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A pop-up vaccination clinic for residents 18 years and older is scheduled for Thursday.
You can either book an appointment at dokovaccines@gmail.com or walk-in to 2285 Howard Ave. from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.
The vaccine being offered is Moderna and is available to anyone who needs a first dose or a second dose if you are a healthcare worker.
For all other residents looking for their second dose you can email a request to be put on a waiting list.