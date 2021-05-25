WINDSOR, ONT. -- A pop-up vaccination clinic for residents 18 years and older is scheduled for Thursday.

You can either book an appointment at dokovaccines@gmail.com or walk-in to 2285 Howard Ave. from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.

The vaccine being offered is Moderna and is available to anyone who needs a first dose or a second dose if you are a healthcare worker.

For all other residents looking for their second dose you can email a request to be put on a waiting list.