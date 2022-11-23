Police warn of Windsor Public Library job application scam

Windsor police are warning the public about a scam involving Windsor Public Library job applications.

Officers say they have received complaints from citizens who have applied online for jobs with the library and were instructed to pay a deposit as part of the process.

“This is a scam and shouldn’t be trusted,” said a social media post from police.

Here are some tips from police to protect yourself:

Go directly to the business website for employment opportunities

Do not give personal information over the phone

Be leery of a business asking you for a deposit to work for them

Windsor Public Library does not solicit donations