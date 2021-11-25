Police warn of scam in evacuated Wheatley area

Windsor, Ont. -

Chatham-Kent police are warning residents of a possible scam in the Wheatley area, which is currently under an evacuation order.

Police say an elderly Leamington resident attended the Wheatley area on Wednesday, at the direction of an unknown caller, who advised that they were eligible to collect a $5000 cheque.

The town has been under an evacuation order due to a gas explosion in August.

Officers would like to advise everyone that if you receive a similar call or text, it is a scam.

“Please do not provide any personal or financial information to anyone, especially if you did not initiate the contact,” said police in a news release.

For more information on how to protect yourself from frauds and scams, police encourage residents to visit the online Anti-Fraud Centre.