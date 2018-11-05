

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say they are looking for two suspects considered “armed and dangerous” after a shooting at an apartment building.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of Ouellette Avenue on Wednesday, Oct. 31 at about 9:45 p.m.

Police say a 22-year-old Windsor man was taken to hospital for a single gunshot wound and the injuries were not life-threatening.

Investigators from the Major Crimes Branch have identified the first suspect in this incident as Guled Ismail, a 25-year-old man from the Toronto area. He is wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant from this investigation for attempted murder, robbery with a weapon and breach of recognizance X5.

Investigation led to the identification of a second suspect in the case. The suspect was located in the area of Park Street and Ouellette Avenue and arrested without incident on Friday.

Julia Sweeney, a 19-year-old woman from Windsor, is charged with attempted murder and robbery with a weapon.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Branch are seeking the identity of a third suspect wanted in relation to the shooting.

The third suspect is described as a black man, approximately 20-25 years of age, dark hair in cornrows-style and pulled back, approximately 5'10 in height with a medium build, scars above and below the left eye.

Both the first and third suspects are still at large.

Police say they are to be considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach. If seen, please call 911.

The case remains under active investigation by the Major Crimes Branch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.