Windsor police are looking for a suspect after a 22-year-old Windsor man was shot.

On Wednesday, around 9:45 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Ouellette Avenue for a report of shots-fired.

Investigation revealed that a vehicle had been parked at the rear of an apartment building located at 1666 Ouellette Avenue, that gunfire had been heard, and that the vehicle then drove off northbound on Dufferin Street.

The scene was contained and an investigation was launched.

Officers from the Major Crimes Branch and the Forensic Identification Unit attended the scene.

At about 10 p.m. officers received information that a male had arrived at a hospital in Windsor with an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers attended and met with the victim, identified as a 22-year-old man from Windsor.

Officers confirmed the man was being treated for a single gunshot wound, and that the injuries were not life-threatening.

Officers also located and seized the involved vehicle from a parking lot of the hospital.

Several witnesses were interviewed.

Investigators believe that a male suspect had entered the occupied vehicle when it had been parked at the rear of 1666 Ouellette Avenue. Prior to leaving that scene, a firearm was discharged into the vehicle.

The suspect fled on foot toward Dufferin Street.

He is described as a black man, approximately 20-25 years of age,long black hair pulled back and put in a bun. He was wearing a black jacket over a black hoodie and jeans.

Investigators are gathering surveillance footage from the area.

The matter remains under active investigation by the Major Crimes Branch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.