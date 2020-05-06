WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are asking the public's help finding a suspect who crashed through the bay door of a repair shop in a vehicle that had been just stolen.

McDonlad's Automotive owner Peter solly posted video of someone breaking into his business in the 500 block of Eugenie Avenue around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday.

A red Dodge Charger was taken, but not before the driver crashed through a garage door causing damage to the door and ripping a spoiler off the car.

The Charger was located unoccupied by patrol officers around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Wyandotte Street and Marion Avenue.

Police think the individual might have been loitering in the area before the incident.

The suspect was wearing a white hooded sweater, tan pants, black running shoes and had a green and black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.