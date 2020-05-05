Stolen car smashes through Windsor auto body shop like a 'scene out of a movie': owner
Published Tuesday, May 5, 2020 11:12AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, May 5, 2020 11:19AM EDT
MacDonald’s Automotive posted video of the car crashing through the door online on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. (MacDonald’s Automotive / Facebook)
WINDSOR, ONT,. -- The owner of a Windsor auto repair garage says a stolen car smashed through the front door of his shop during a break-in.
MacDonald’s Automotive owner Peter Solly tells CTV News it was like a scene “out of a movie.” Solly posted video of the incident on Facebook.
Windsor police were called to the business at 555 Eugenie St. E. at 6:37 a.m. on Tuesday.
Solly says someone stole a car from the shop and drove it through the bay door, causing extensive damage.
He contacted police and gave them video. He says police are still looking for a suspect.
