WINDSOR, ONT,. -- The owner of a Windsor auto repair garage says a stolen car smashed through the front door of his shop during a break-in.

MacDonald’s Automotive owner Peter Solly tells CTV News it was like a scene “out of a movie.” Solly posted video of the incident on Facebook.

Windsor police were called to the business at 555 Eugenie St. E. at 6:37 a.m. on Tuesday.

Solly says someone stole a car from the shop and drove it through the bay door, causing extensive damage.

He contacted police and gave them video. He says police are still looking for a suspect.