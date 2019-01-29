

A 36-year-old Windsor woman is facing drug charges after police seized suspected methamphetamine and painkillers.

Members of the Drugs and Guns Unit (DIGS) were active investigating the illicit possession of drugs in the downtown core on Friday.

During the investigation, officers located a female suspect in the area of Pine Street and Pelissier Street.

Police say the suspect attempted to flee from police on foot, however was quickly apprehended and arrested.

Officers say a search of the suspect resulted in the seizure of several different types and quantities of suspected illicit drugs.

The seized drugs included suspected methamphetamine, oxycodone, buprenorphine, morphine and methylphenidate.

Sarah Bianchi, 36, from Windsor, is charged with eight counts of possession of a controlled substance and three counts of breach of recognizance.

