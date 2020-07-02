WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are looking for a suspect after an armed robbery at a business on Tecumseh Road.

Officers responded to a business in the 7800 block of Tecumseh Road East near Lauzon Road on Wednesday around 1:30 a.m.

Investigation revealed that a suspect entered the store and brandished a knife while demanding items from an employee.

Police say the suspect stole several items and fled the scene on foot.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The suspect is described as a white man, 20-25 years, 6'0", slim build, wearing grey jogging pants, a black hooded sweater, black "Nike" running shoes with the trademark swoosh in white and a blue surgical mask.

The Major Crime Branch continues to actively investigate this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.