Windsor News
Police seek suspect after armed robbery on Tecumseh Road
Windsor police released photos of a suspect after an armed robbery at a business on Tecumseh Road in Windsor, Ont. (Courtesy Windsor police)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are looking for a suspect after an armed robbery at a business on Tecumseh Road.
Officers responded to a business in the 7800 block of Tecumseh Road East near Lauzon Road on Wednesday around 1:30 a.m.
Investigation revealed that a suspect entered the store and brandished a knife while demanding items from an employee.
Police say the suspect stole several items and fled the scene on foot.
No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
The suspect is described as a white man, 20-25 years, 6'0", slim build, wearing grey jogging pants, a black hooded sweater, black "Nike" running shoes with the trademark swoosh in white and a blue surgical mask.
The Major Crime Branch continues to actively investigate this incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.