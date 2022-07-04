Police seek public's assistance identifying alleged sexual assault suspect

Windsor police are actively investigating a sexual assault report and have reached out to the public for help identifying a suspect.

Police say officers responded to a sexual assault report on Saturday, June 25, that took place at a home in the 300 block of University Avenue East. The assault is reported to have happened between 6:45 a.m. and 7 a.m., police say.

The adult female victim told police the suspect made threats of violence if she did not comply with his demands.

Police have described the suspect as a Black man, around 5’9” and about 160 lbs. He was wearing a blue baseball hat, black jacket, white pants and blue and red Nike shoes.

Investigators obtained surveillance footage of the suspect and are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying him.

Police are asking anyone with video surveillance cameras in the 300 block of University Avenue East to review their camera for footage that may help with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Windsor Police Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com