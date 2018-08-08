

CTV Windsor





A warrant has been issued for a suspect in a downtown assault while another suspect remains unidentified.

Police say a group of men were involved in the assault of two men outside a Pizza Pizza restaurant in the 200 block of Ouellette Avenue in May.

One of the victims had serious injuries while the other sustained minor injuries.

The two men were pushed through the front window as glass shattered and both fell into the restaurant.

Windsor police have a warrant for the arrest of Ali Bitar, 21, from Tecumseh.

They have now charged Michell Demarse, 19, from Windsor, with aggravated assault.

Aymane Sabbah, 22, from Windsor, is charged with assault and aggravated assault.

Police are still hoping to identify a fourth man in connection with the assault.

He is describe as having olive skin and is between 20 to 25 years old. The man has a slender build, short dark hair and a goatee.

He was wearing a white sweater, and dark pants.

Officers from the Major Crime Branch continue to investigate and ask for public assistance in identifying this suspect.