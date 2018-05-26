Police searching for suspect after man thrown through window
Windsor Police are investigating an assault that occurred May 26, 2018 at the corner of Ouellette Ave and University Ave (Photo courtesy of Ricardo Veneza)
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, May 26, 2018 11:32AM EDT
The Windsor Police are on the lookout for a male suspect after an altercation in downtown Windsor.
Just after 3am Saturday, officers were called to the Pizza Pizza at the corner of Ouellette Ave and University Ave.
Police arrived to find a male victim has been thrown through the window of the business.
The male suspect had fled the scene.
The major crimes branch is currently canvassing downtown businesses looking for security camera footage.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.