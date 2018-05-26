

The Windsor Police are on the lookout for a male suspect after an altercation in downtown Windsor.

Just after 3am Saturday, officers were called to the Pizza Pizza at the corner of Ouellette Ave and University Ave.

Police arrived to find a male victim has been thrown through the window of the business.

The male suspect had fled the scene.

The major crimes branch is currently canvassing downtown businesses looking for security camera footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.