

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are looking for two suspects considered ‘armed and dangerous’ after a jewelry store robbery on Walker Road.

On Tuesday around 5:50 p.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery in progress at a jewelry store in the 4100 block of Walked Road.

Initial information was that suspects were stealing jewelry from a showcase and were armed with weapons.

Officers arrived within minutes and learned that the suspects had fled the scene in a vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Investigation revealed that two suspects entered the business, one carrying an axe and one carrying a suspected firearm.

Police say the suspects used the axe to smash a number of display cases, and fled the scene with a quantity of jewelry.

The suspects ran into a waiting vehicle and drove off northbound on Walker Road.

The suspect vehicle is described as being grey coloured Dodge Durango.

The first suspect is described as a white man, approximately 5'9, and 170 lbs. He face was concealed with a black ski mask. He was wearing a brown work jacket with white lining and a hooded sweatshirt, black pants, work boots, white gloves and carrying a suspected firearm.

The second suspect is described as a male, face concealed with a black ski mask, wearing a black or dark grey jacket with hood, dark gloves, grey jogging pants with emblem on left leg, black shoes and carrying an axe.

Police say the suspects are to be considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.