WINDSOR, ONT -- One man in Wheatley, Ont. has been charged after police found more than 100 unmasked people inside a Mennonite church on Saturday, according to Chatham-Kent police.

Police were called to 22046 Wheatley Road after a report of a large gathering at approximately 11 a.m. inside the church.

Under the ‘grey-lockdown’ tier of the ‘keeping Ontario safe and open’ framework, the current regulations for religious services only allows for 10 people indoors.

The municipal bylaw also states that masks are required during worship.

The service ended shortly after police arrived and attendees left the property without incident.

Chatham-Kent police say a 50-year-old Merlin man took responsibility for the gathering and was charged with failing to comply, contrary to section 10(1)(a) of the Reopening Ontario (A Flexible Response to COVID-19) Act, 2020.