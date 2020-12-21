WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police conducted RIDE programs across the municipality Sunday stopping 473 vehicles.

Police administered four roadside sobriety checks and there were no drivers found to be intoxicated.

Chatham-Kent police say they intend to continue RIDE initiatives throughout the holiday season.

The Ontario government announced last week it would be investing $4.8 million through the Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) grant program to help police services across the province keep impaired drivers off the road.

The funding would be handed out to 171 police services to carry out safety initiatives. A total of $137,353 for 2020-2021 and $137,078 is planned for OPP Essex County, Chatham-Kent, Windsor and LaSalle police services.

The Essex County OPP issued a news release Monday encouraging drivers to be safe during the holidays.

Detachment commander Glenn Miller said members of the Essex County OPP will continue to maintain a high police presence during the holiday season.

“You can expect to see our Essex County members continue enforcement efforts against those who drivers who drink alcohol or take drugs and get behind the wheel,” he said. “We will be conducting several R.I.D.E. Programs throughout Essex County over the holiday season.”