

CTV Windsor





A 24-year-old Chatham man is facing charges after he threatened to kill his mother, police say.

Police were called to a St. Clair Street home around 10 p.m. Saturday.

They say a man and his mother were arguing and the man broke several dishes.

Police say he then prevented his mother from leaving the residence while he continued to argue with her.

The man was eventually forced out of the residence but returned and began kicking the door, police say, and he was able to force his way back inside.

Police say at that point, he threatened to kill his mother.

The man was arrested at the scene and charged with mischief Under $5,000, forcible confinement, break and enter and uttering a threat.