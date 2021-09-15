WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are looking for information from the public that may help identify a suspect who allegedly brandished a knife and demanded money during a convenience store robbery.

Patrol officers responded to a robbery report on Monday at 11:10 p.m. at a convenience store in the 4600 block of Seminole Street.

Police say it was reported that around 11 p.m. the suspected entered the store and brandished a knife while demanding money before taking the cash and fleeing on foot.

Officers say the suspect was last seen walking west toward Seminole Street.

There were no physical injuries reported as a result of the incident.

Police describe the man as white, 6’0”, 200 lbs., with short dark brown hair, wearing a light blue t-shirt under a dark basketball style jersey and appeared to walk with a limp.

A photo, along with surveillance footage from the night of the incident has been released.

The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit is seeking any further information that may assist in identifying the suspect. Investigators are asking anyone in the area with surveillance cameras to check their footage for possible evidence.

Police say the knife remains outstanding and the suspect should be considered “armed and dangerous,” if seen, do not approach the suspect and call 911.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830 (or ext. 400 after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com