A 29-year-old Lakeshore man is facing charges after a fatal crash in east Windsor.

Philip Hayes is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

Windsor police responded to the intersection of Lauzon Parkway at Forest Glade Drive for a report of an injury accident on Saturday around 3:45 p.m.

Upon arrival officers confirmed the collision involved a green Ford pick-up truck and a grey Dodge Journey. Both vehicles had extensive damage.

Emergency personnel were on scene and transported three people to hospital.

Police contained the scene and launched an investigation.

Officers interviewed witnesses who were still on scene.

It was determined that the 29-year-old man had been the lone occupant and driver of one of the vehicles. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The second vehicle was occupied by a man and a woman. The man succumbed to injuries sustained in the collision and passed away. The woman suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police say they determined Hayes was criminally responsible for the collision. He was arrested at the hospital without incident.

He was later transported to Windsor Police Service Headquarters in order to attend court in relation to the charges.

The matter remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.