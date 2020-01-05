WINDSOR -- One person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash in Windsor's east end Saturday.

Around 3:40 p.m. a Dodge minivan was struck by a Ford pick-up truck at the intersection of Lauzon Parkway and Forest Glade Drive.

As a result of the collision, the driver of the minivan, a 61-year-old man died.

A female passenger in the minivan remains in critical condition with life threatening injuries.

A man driving the pickup has since been released from hospital and has been arrested by Windsor police.

He is charged with dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Accident reconstruction crews closed parts of the road for several hours.