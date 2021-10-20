Police receive information from public in suspicious fire on Windsor Ave., investigation ongoing

Police say the image of the suspect was captured on surveillance video on Sept. 30, 2021 in Windsor, Ont.(Source: Windsor police) Police say the image of the suspect was captured on surveillance video on Sept. 30, 2021 in Windsor, Ont.(Source: Windsor police)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Conservatives say they're against decision to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for MPs

The federal Conservatives—the only caucus yet to confirm how many of its MPs remain unvaccinated—have come out in opposition to the new mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy announced by the House of Commons. The decision taken by a cross-party committee of MPs that means that as of Nov. 22, anyone entering the House of Commons precinct will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Conservative MP Blake Richards rises during Question Period in the House of Commons Thursday May 27, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver