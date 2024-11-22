Police no longer seeking theft suspects

The Windsor Police Service is no longer looking to identify two suspects involved in a theft.

On Friday morning, police posted a photo of the suspects on social media. A few hours later, police told CTV News they are no longer seeking the suspects.

In the post, police said two suspects were seen on video surveillance taking construction materials from a water treatment plant in the 3600 block of Wyandotte Street East at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The suspects were seen putting the materials into a maroon Dodge Caravan before leaving the property.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can contact the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700 extension 4350. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 or online.