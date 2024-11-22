WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Police no longer seeking theft suspects

    The logo from a Windsor police cruiser in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, July 16, 2015. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor) The logo from a Windsor police cruiser in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, July 16, 2015. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
    Share

    The Windsor Police Service is no longer looking to identify two suspects involved in a theft.

    On Friday morning, police posted a photo of the suspects on social media. A few hours later, police told CTV News they are no longer seeking the suspects.

    In the post, police said two suspects were seen on video surveillance taking construction materials from a water treatment plant in the 3600 block of Wyandotte Street East at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The suspects were seen putting the materials into a maroon Dodge Caravan before leaving the property.

    Anyone with information regarding this investigation can contact the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700 extension 4350. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 or online.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada's tax relief plan: Who gets a cheque?

    The Canadian government has unveiled its plans for a sweeping GST/HST pause on select items during the holiday period. The day after the announcement, questions remain on how the whole thing will work.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News