Police no longer seeking theft suspects
The Windsor Police Service is no longer looking to identify two suspects involved in a theft.
On Friday morning, police posted a photo of the suspects on social media. A few hours later, police told CTV News they are no longer seeking the suspects.
In the post, police said two suspects were seen on video surveillance taking construction materials from a water treatment plant in the 3600 block of Wyandotte Street East at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The suspects were seen putting the materials into a maroon Dodge Caravan before leaving the property.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation can contact the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700 extension 4350. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 or online.
Nearly 46,000 electric vehicles recalled in Canada over potential power loss
Nearly 46,000 electric vehicles from Kia, Hyundai and Genesis are being recalled in Canada over a potential power loss issue that can increase the risk of a crash.
Canada Post quarterly loss tops $300M as strike hits second week -- and rivals step in
Canada Post saw hundreds of millions of dollars drain out of its coffers last quarter, due largely to its dwindling share of the parcels market, while an ongoing strike continues to batter its bottom line.
'Immoral depravity': Two men convicted in case of frozen migrant family in Manitoba
A jury has found two men guilty on human smuggling charges in a case where a family from India froze to death in Manitoba while trying to walk across the Canada-U.S. border.
Canada's tax relief plan: Who gets a cheque?
The Canadian government has unveiled its plans for a sweeping GST/HST pause on select items during the holiday period. The day after the announcement, questions remain on how the whole thing will work.
Quebec man, 81, gets prison sentence after admitting to killing wife with Alzheimer's disease
An 81-year-old Quebec man has been sentenced to prison after admitting to killing his wife with Alzheimer's disease.
Pat King found guilty of mischief for role in 'Freedom Convoy'
Pat King, one of the most prominent figures of the 2022 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa, has been found guilty on five counts including mischief and disobeying a court order.
Trump supporters review-bomb B.C. floral shop by accident
A small business owner from B.C.’s Fraser Valley is speaking out after being review-bombed by confused supporters of U.S. president-elect Donald Trump this week.
Grey Cup streaker fined $10K, banned from BC Place
The woman who ran across the field wearing nothing but her shoes at last weekend’s Grey Cup has been given a fine and banned from BC Place.
Ground beef tied to U.S. E. coli recall, illnesses wasn't sold in Canada: distributor
At least 19 people in Minnesota have been sickened by E. coli poisoning tied to a national recall of more than 167,000 pounds of potentially tainted ground beef, federal health officials said.
Kitchener
Man charged in Kitchener crash involving Grand River Transit LRT
Charges were laid after a crash between an LRT train and a Dodge vehicle shut down a busy Kitchener street for more than eight hours on Thursday.
FunGuyz says it's closing all 30 of its magic mushroom stores in Ontario
FunGuyz, which calls itself the biggest magic mushroom dispensary in Canada, says it's shutting down all 30 of its Ontario locations.
The Boathouse reopens in Kitchener's Victoria Park
A reopening ceremony was held in Kitchener’s Victoria Park Friday morning at 11 a.m. at The Boathouse, a restaurant and live music venue.
London
VIDEO London house fire spreads to neighbouring property
London fire crews and police are on scene of a house fire in east London. Crews were called to the 1800 block of Culver Drive, east of Third Street and south of Oxford Street, around 11:30 a.m.
Following surge in student enrollment, LDCSB reports $9.5 million surplus for 2023-2024
Although initial projections put the London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) $1.5 million short, the audited financial numbers for 2023-2024 are finally in, and the board will finish the year with a $9.5 million surplus.
-
Barrie
Highway 400 closed in Muskoka Lakes after fatal propane truck rollover
Emergency crews were called to Highway 400 in Georgian Bay Township Friday morning after a fatal tanker truck rollover.
Drug trafficking investigation results in largest fentanyl seizure in Simcoe County: OPP
Two people are facing drug trafficking charges after what provincial police are calling the largest fentanyl seizure in Simcoe County.
Barrie magic mushroom dispensary closed after company announces its shuttering Ont. locations
The doors are locked and the OPEN sign is off on Friday at an illegal magic mushroom dispensary in downtown Barrie one day after FunGuyz announced it would shutter its 30 Ontario locations.
Northern Ontario
Senior killed in dog attack in northern Ont.
An 81-year-old was killed in a dog attack this week in Bonfield, Ont. Police believe three dogs were involved.
Woman stabbed multiple times in Sudbury altercation
A 30-year-old woman is in hospital in Sudbury after she was stabbed multiple times early Friday morning in Chelmsford.
Police investigating death in Magnetawan, Ont.
The Almaguin Highlands detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is investigating a sudden death in Magnetawan.
Sault Ste. Marie
After a year of struggle, centre that helps Sault youth to move to a building with heat
Sault-based charity Save Our Young Adults, or SOYA, will soon move to a new home -- for good reason.
$3M donation to help repair arena in Elliot Lake
The City of Elliot Lake said Thursday it has received a $3-million donation from Edward and Suzanne Rogers for the Centennial Arena restoration.
Sault College accounting students get a head start on their careers
Students in Sault College’s business accounting program have a new learning pathway that will ultimately give them a head start to a career.
Ottawa
Seniors facing 60% hike for OC Transpo monthly transit pass in 2025 under new proposal
Ottawa seniors will be facing a 60 per cent hike in transit fares in 2025, instead of a 120 per cent increase, under a new plan to halve a proposed hike in fares for riders over the age of 65.
Woman seriously injured in October house fire dies in hospital, Ottawa police say
A 51-year-old woman has died in hospital, more than a month after a fire damaged a home in Ottawa's west end. The Ottawa Police Service says it is now treating the death of Ottokie Kelly as a homicide.
Orleans man calls for changes after service guide dog attacked by another dog
An Orléans man who uses a service guide dog wants to see changes to rules surrounding dog attacks, after his guide dog was attacked by another dog last month.
Toronto
Trudeau announces funding to feed 160,000 Ontario students
An additional 160,000 students in Ontario will get access to free meals, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced at a Brampton, Ont. school Friday.
3 charged in connection with collision between TTC bus and stolen BMW that injured 9
Three people are facing charges in connection with a carjacking of a stolen BMW that collided with a TTC bus in North York early Monday morning.
Toronto man onboard Blue Origin flight to space says he 'can't wait to go again'
Henry Wolfond returned to Earth Friday morning after a quick trip to the edge of space. The Toronto finance executive was part of a six-person crew onboard the New Shepard, a reuseable rocket designed for space tourism by Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin.
Montreal
Montreal family doctor admits to fathering child with 19-year-old patient
A Montreal family doctor has vowed to stop practicing medicine after he admitted to fathering a child with a 19-year-old woman who was his patient.
Third suspect sought in killing of Montreal cryptocurrency influencer
Quebec provincial police are searching for a third suspect in connection with Kevin Mirshahi, the cryptocurrency influencer who was kidnapped and killed last summer.
Winnipeg
Semi crash, train derailment closes Winnipeg road
Winnipeg police are responding to a train derailment and semi collision that has closed a section of Fermor Avenue and the Perimeter Highway Friday afternoon.
'Immoral depravity': Two men convicted in case of frozen migrant family in Manitoba
A jury has found two men guilty on human smuggling charges in a case where a family from India froze to death in Manitoba while trying to walk across the Canada-U.S. border.
Manitoba RCMP officer fatally shoots armed teenager, IIU investigating
Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after a RCMP officer fatally shot a teenager armed with a weapon Friday morning in Norway House Cree Nation.
Edmonton
Direct flights to Houston available in Edmonton starting next year
Edmonton International Airport (YEG) has announced more direct flights to the United States starting next spring.
What were those columns of light over Edmonton Thursday?
Social media lit up with pictures of the evening sky over the Edmonton area late Thursday. Weather conditions were just right for what are known as 'light pillars.'
Man intentionally drove his vehicle into Alberta home before firing long gun: RCMP
An Alberta man has been charged after he allegedly drove his vehicle into a home and fired a gun in a town east of Edmonton.
Calgary
'Sounded like a bomb': Mahogany residents stunned by townhouse explosion, fire
Investigators are working to piece together what caused an explosion and fire at a six-plex in the southeast Calgary community of Mahogany.
Sixth person charged in Tara Miller's death
Alberta RCMP have charged a sixth person in connection with the death of Calgarian Tara Miller.
‘Pinch me I’m dreaming:’ Calgary drummer pulled from crowd to play with the Arkells
For young musicians, to be up on stage in front of thousands of people, would be a dream come true. That’s exactly what happened to a Calgary girl, after being invited to play with Canadian rock icons The Arkells.
Regina
B.C. man dies in collision on Sask. highway
A man from British Columbia has died in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 6 near Milestone, Sask.
Snowfall warning expands to Regina with up to 25 cm expected
Much of southwest Saskatchewan, including Regina, is under a snowfall warning on Friday, with total amounts of 10 to 25 centimetres expected.
Report shows more girls getting involved in sports, local program creates landscape to continue trend
A Regina program has created a landscape to encourage more girls to get involved in sports while building their self-esteem.
Vancouver
No criminality in school bus crash in B.C.'s Cariboo region, RCMP say
An investigation into the school bus crash near Lac La Hache, B.C., earlier this year that left dozens of people hurt and one Good Samaritan dead has concluded the incident was nothing more than a tragic accident, the RCMP revealed Friday.
Vancouver Island
Campbell River high school closed due to fire
Carihi Secondary school in Campbell River is closed due to a fire on the property overnight – drawing a firefighting response from multiple departments and a crowd of onlookers.
Ship strikes kill thousands of whales. A study of hot spots could map out solutions
A study of hot spots for collisions between ships and whales around the world, including Canadian waters, offers a map for measures to prevent the deadly strikes that could drive some species to extinction, one of the British Columbia-based authors says.
Atlantic
P.E.I. teen sentenced to 2 years in custody in death of Tyson MacDonald
A teen who pleaded guilty in the death of 17-year-old Tyson MacDonald on Prince Edward Island last year has been sentenced to two years in custody.
Taylor Swift Fan brings souvenir home to Nova Scotia from the Eras tour
Annie Gallant, a 10-year-old from Nova Scotia, brought home a special gift from her first concert.
What to know about the weekend rain, wind, and waves in the Maritimes
A fall storm moving from Cape Cod into the Maritimes will bring rainy and windy weather to the region this weekend.
N.L.
As N.L. firm pivots, scientists say Canada's green hydrogen dreams are far-fetched
A Newfoundland energy company's embrace of data centres is raising doubts about eastern Canadian hopes of harnessing the region's howling winds to supply Germany with power from green hydrogen.
Canadian leads group pushing Vatican for zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy
An international group led by a Canadian is in Rome this week to push the Catholic Church to adopt a zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy.
Newfoundland wind-to-hydrogen company eyes data centre as international market lags
A company hoping to build a multi-billion-dollar wind-to-hydrogen project in western Newfoundland is eyeing other options as Canada's plans to supply Europe with green energy have not yet materialized.