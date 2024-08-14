Police looking to identify CK theft suspects

The Chatham-Kent Police Service (CKPS) is calling on the public to identify suspects in a theft.

According to police, stolen credit and debit cards were used to make several purchases in Chatham.

If you recognize anyone in the photos, police ask you to contact Constable James Muharrem at jamesm@chatham-kent.ca.

Anonymous reports can also be made through Crime Stoppers, by calling 1-800-222-8477.