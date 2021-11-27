Police investigation downtown Windsor
Windsor police have closed the intersection of Giles Boulevard and McDougall Street for an investigation in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Chris Campbell/CTV Windsor)
Windsor, Ont. -
Windsor police had the intersection of Giles Boulevard at McDougall Avenue closed Saturday morning for an active investigation.
Few details are known at this time, but photos show damage to a vehicle from a collision.
Police had the area closed for about five hours asking the public to plan to use an alternative route before it was reopening just after 12 p.m.
This is a developing story, more to come.
