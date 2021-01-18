WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police seized a stun gun baton, brass knuckles and illicit drugs following a traffic stop Friday after it was discovered the vehicle’s license plates were reported stolen.

Police say around 12:45 p.m. Friday, officers pulled over a vehicle in the area of Elliot Street and Marentette Avenue. As a result of the vehicle stop, officers discovered the vehicle’s plates were reported stolen.

All three occupants were arrested without incident.

Police say after further investigation officers found "a quantity" of illicit drugs and prohibited weapons.

“Trafficking illicit drugs is a serious crime that impacts our community and the Windsor Police Service is committed to working with the public to hold offenders responsible for their actions,” a news release from WPS says.

Amherstburg man Marc Mireault, 40, is facing charges of possession of stolen property under $5,000 for the license plate, possession of a prohibited weapon (stun gun baton), possession for the purpose of distributing (cannabis) and failure to comply with release order and weapons prohibition.

Gary Bravo, 51, of Windsor is facing charges of with possession of stolen property under $5,000 (license plates), possession of a prohibited weapon (stun gun baton, brass knuckles), possession of a controlled substance (meth, fentanyl, cannabis), possession for the purpose of distributing (cannabis) and failure to comply with release order.

Michael Rainone, 57, also of Windsor is facing the charges of possession of stolen property under $5,000 (license plates), possession of a prohibited weapon (stun gun baton) and possession for the purpose of distributing (cannabis).

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com