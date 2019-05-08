

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have recovered a stolen vehicle that was allegedly involved in a shots fired investigation in the Forest Glade area.

Officers first attended the 3600 block of Lauzon Road shortly after midnight on Saturday, May 4 after received information about two people who appeared to be discharging a long gun.

Police secured surveillance video and determined a man appeared to be teaching a woman how to fire the gun.

Police also say they went to the area while driving a 2014 Buick Verano, 4-door white, bearing Ontario licence plates BYDT74.

The vehicle had been reported stolen in early February, and police say it was located in an alley in the 1600 block of Parent Avenue around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Police have yet to locate the firearm, and continue to look for both suspects.

The first suspect is described as a white male, 20 to 30 years of age. The second suspect is described as being a white female.

Officers found fresh bullet holes in some street signs and hydro poles in the remote area, where no homes are located.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com