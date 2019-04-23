

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are looking for a suspect after shots were fired on Ouellette Avenue in the downtown core.

On Friday, April 19, around 1 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots-fired in the 500 block of Ouellette Avenue.

Numerous officers converged on the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Officers located a spent casing out front of a business in the 400 block of Ouellette Avenue.

The scene was contained and later processed by members of the Forensic Identification Unit.

Investigation revealed that shortly before 1 a.m., an altercation occurred between two men.

Police say a man involved in the disturbance brandished a handgun and discharged one shot in a northeast direction.

The suspect proceeded to run into the business, and then exit the rear with a group of associates. The group then fled the area in a dark-coloured four-door vehicle.

The suspect is described as a black man, with short dark hair and wearing a red winter jacket.

Investigators from the Major Crimes Branch are continuing the investigation and reviewing surveillance video from the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), online at www.catchcrooks.com.