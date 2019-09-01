Police investigating possible stabbing on Wyandotte
The scene of a possible stabbing on Wyandotte St. W. near Caron Avenue in downtown Windsor on Sunday September 1, 2019 (Photo by AM800's Gord Bacon)
CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, September 1, 2019 10:15AM EDT
Police are investigating an alleged assault in downtown Windsor.
Patrol officers were called Wyandotte St. W. near Caron St. around 9am Sunday.
According to Windsor Police Service, they arrived to find a man, who is refusing to identify his attacker or attackers, suffering from, "possible stab wounds."
Police say the status of the man's injuries is unknown at this time, but confirm he's been taken to hospital for treatment.
Wyandotte between Caron and Janette Ave. is closed to traffic while Major Crimes continues its investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor police or Crime Stoppers.