

CTV Windsor





Police are investigating an alleged assault in downtown Windsor.

Patrol officers were called Wyandotte St. W. near Caron St. around 9am Sunday.

According to Windsor Police Service, they arrived to find a man, who is refusing to identify his attacker or attackers, suffering from, "possible stab wounds."

Police say the status of the man's injuries is unknown at this time, but confirm he's been taken to hospital for treatment.

Wyandotte between Caron and Janette Ave. is closed to traffic while Major Crimes continues its investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor police or Crime Stoppers.