Police investigate suspicious person report after stranger offers young girl candy

Windsor police are investigating a suspicious person report after a man allegedly approached a young girl in Amherstburg and offered her candy to join him.

Police say officers responded to the report on Monday after receiving information that the unknown man went up to a seven-year-old girl and enticed her to join him with the candy. The man was with a young boy at the time.

The girl declined the man and immediately told her mother what had happened.

Police say the incident happened in the area of Crownridge Boulevard and Thorn Ridge Crescent at approximately 3:30 p.m.

The man and boy left the area on foot eastbound on Crownridge Boulevard toward the park.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the man.

He is described as a white man, around 30-years-old, about 5’8” with a skinny build. He was wearing a blue sweater with a hood.

Police are requesting anyone in the area with video surveillance or dashcams to check their footage for possible evidence.

Police are also reminding parents to speak with their kids about personal safety. Tips and resources are available on the Canadian Centre for Child Protection website.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Amherstburg Detachment CID at 519-736-8559 ext. 230, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com