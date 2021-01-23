WINDSOR, ONT -- Windsor Police Service says an "active firearms investigation" is underway on the city's east side.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of Francois Road near Seminole Street just before 1 p.m. Saturday.

Police confirmed the Major Crimes Unit is handling the investigation and the Forensic Identification Unit is processing the scene.

No one is in custody and no one was injured, according to police.

More to come.