Chatham-Kent police have named the cyclist killed in a crash with a transport truck on Sunday night.

James Paul Day, 38, of Chatham was fatally injured after colliding with a truck on Grand Avenue East shortly before midnight on Sunday.

Police report Day and the transport were both travelling westbound on the roadway.

Day was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Randy Whittaker at randyw@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.