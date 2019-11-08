

CTV Windsor





WINDSOR – Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman wanted in a bank fraud investigation.

Officers began investigating a report of a fraud on Wednesday.

The victim reported that while attempting to complete a debit transaction, the card was declined.

Police say the victim then attempted to use a banking application on the phone and was locked out of the account.

The victim became suspicious and attended the bank in person to learn that a large quantity of currency was withdrawn from accounts on the previous day.

Police learned that a female suspect had entered a bank, presented fake ID in the victim's name, and was also able to answer security questions correctly in order to obtain a debit card associated to the victim's bank accounts.

Officers say the suspect then attended several different locations throughout the city making withdrawals.

Through investigation, police obtained a surveillance photo of the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white woman, early 20's, 5'7, slim, short black hair, wearing a black North Face "puffy jacket", and a red Jansport backpack.

The Financial Crimes Unit is actively investigating this incident and is seeking any information that may help identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.